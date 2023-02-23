The Supreme Court directed a court in Dwarka to grant interim bail to senior Congress leader Pawan Khera
Khera was arrested by the Assam Police from the Delhi airport, earlier Thursday
He was deplaned and arrested from an Indigo flight to Raipur
This happened after an FIR was lodged against him for his comments on PM Narendra Modi
Khera had referred to the PM as “Narendra Gautamdas Modi” while censuring the BJP goverment over the row involving Gautam Adani
Khera began his political life in Udaipur, as a Youth Congress activist in the 1980s
Currently he was serving as the Chairman of Congress' Media & Publicity Department
