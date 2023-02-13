Annual Vintage Car Fiesta in Mumbai attracts many

Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar

Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar

The Annual Vintage Car Fiesta organised by the Vintage and Classic Car Club of India in association with the Western India Automobile Association and MTDC took place at the World Trade Centre on Sunday

Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar

The event saw the participation of 150 vintage cars and 50 bikes.

Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar

The Concours d’Elegance in the vintage category was won by Rajiv Kher for his 1934 Packard Super 8

Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar

The annual rally organised by the Vintage and Classic Car Club of India also commenced from the WTC on Sunday.

Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar

A 1903 Humber owned by Abbas Jasdanwalla was the oldest car  that participated in the event that saw vehicles from New Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad and Chennai

Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar

Shankar Sundaram and Sujatha Shankar from Chennai of the Amalgamations Group and proud owners of a 1935 Rolls Royce Phantom III won the first prize in the category of best restored vintage car.

Click or Scan here to read the article

ALSO CHECK OUT:

Add a colourful twist to your curd rice

How does alcohol affect your health

These quick tips will help keep strawberry legs at bay

When is Holi Festival in 2023?