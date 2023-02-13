Annual Vintage Car Fiesta in Mumbai attracts many

The Annual Vintage Car Fiesta organised by the Vintage and Classic Car Club of India in association with the Western India Automobile Association and MTDC took place at the World Trade Centre on Sunday
Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar
The event saw the participation of 150 vintage cars and 50 bikes.
Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar
The Concours d’Elegance in the vintage category was won by Rajiv Kher for his 1934 Packard Super 8
Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar
The annual rally organised by the Vintage and Classic Car Club of India also commenced from the WTC on Sunday.
Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar
A 1903 Humber owned by Abbas Jasdanwalla was the oldest car that participated in the event that saw vehicles from New Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad and Chennai
Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar
Shankar Sundaram and Sujatha Shankar from Chennai of the Amalgamations Group and proud owners of a 1935 Rolls Royce Phantom III won the first prize in the category of best restored vintage car.
