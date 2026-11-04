Animals you can find in Ladakh

Nov 04, 2026
The black-necked crane is a striking bird found in Ladakh's high-altitude wetlands during the breeding season. It is recognised by its grey body, black neck and red crown. The species breeds in the Changthang region, where it nests in marshes and shallow wetlands. Its presence is an important indicator of the health of these fragile high-altitude ecosystems.
The Himalayan marmot is a large ground squirrel that lives in burrows across Ladakh's high-altitude grasslands. With its rounded body, short legs and thick fur, it is well adapted to the cold. These social animals are often seen standing upright near their burrows, keeping watch for predators. They hibernate for several months during the harsh winter.
Source: wikimedia commons
One of the most elusive wild cats in the world, Pallas's cat is known for its stocky body, short legs, flattened face and dense grey fur. It inhabits rocky areas and grasslands in eastern Ladakh, where its camouflage helps it remain hidden. Unlike many other wild cats, it has round pupils and a low-slung posture that makes it look almost like a fluffy house cat.
Source: wikimedia commons
Known as the ghost of the mountains, the snow leopard is one of Ladakh's most iconic wild animals. Its thick, smoky-grey fur, dark rosettes and long tail help it blend into the rocky Himalayan landscape. Found in the high-altitude regions of Hemis National Park and the surrounding mountains, this elusive predator is particularly difficult to spot in the wild.
Source: wikimedia commons
The Tibetan antelope, or chiru, is a graceful animal known for its slender build and distinctive curved horns in males. It inhabits the high-altitude grasslands of the Tibetan Plateau and parts of eastern Ladakh. Its fine undercoat, known as shahtoosh, provides exceptional insulation against the cold. The species is protected, and the trade in shahtoosh is illegal.
Source: wikimedia commons
Also known as the kiang, the Tibetan wild ass is the largest wild ass species in the world. Its reddish-brown coat, white underparts and distinctive dark stripe along the back make it easy to recognise. It inhabits the open plains and grasslands of eastern Ladakh, particularly around the Changthang region, where it can be seen grazing in herds.
Source: wikimedia commons
The Tibetan wolf is a high-altitude predator found across Ladakh's cold desert landscape. Its thick coat, broad head and powerful build help it survive in harsh conditions. It hunts wild ungulates such as blue sheep and Tibetan wild asses, as well as smaller animals. Wolves are known to travel long distances across open terrain in search of food.
Source: wikimedia commons
Also called bharal, the Himalayan blue sheep is a sure-footed wild goat-antelope found on Ladakh's steep mountain slopes. Its greyish-blue coat helps it blend into the rocky terrain, while its powerful legs allow it to navigate cliffs with ease. Blue sheep are an important prey species for snow leopards, making them a key part of the region's mountain ecosystem.
Source: wikimedia commons
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