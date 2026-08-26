Animals whose life cycles are shaped by summer

Aug 26, 2026
Many temperate crickets and grasshoppers effectively race through their entire life cycle during the warm months. Eggs hatch as temperatures rise, nymphs rapidly mature through several moults, and adults reproduce before the next generation's eggs overwinter and wait for another summer.
Source: wikimedia commons
The magical flashes of fireflies are actually part of a tightly timed summer breeding season. Their larvae can spend one to two years developing underground or in leaf litter, while the familiar glowing adults appear for only a few weeks to find mates.
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Every summer, horseshoe crabs gather along beaches to spawn, timing their mass nesting with new and full moon high tides. Their eggs are also an important food source for migrating shorebirds such as the red knot, linking the life cycles of two very different species.
Source: wikimedia commons
The spectacular luna moth spends much of its life as a caterpillar and pupa before emerging as an adult during summer. Adults have no functional mouthparts and live for only about a week, relying on stored energy while concentrating almost entirely on finding a mate and reproducing.
Source: wikimedia commons
For many mayflies, the summer adult stage lasts just a day or sometimes only a few hours. After spending up to several years underwater as nymphs, they emerge when water temperature and daylight conditions are right, mate and lay eggs, completing the final purpose of their life cycle.
Source: wikimedia commons
Periodical cicadas can spend 13 or 17 years underground as nymphs before emerging together during a brief summer window. Once above ground, adults have only a few weeks to mate and lay eggs before they die. Their mass emergence also helps overwhelm predators through sheer numbers.
Source: wikimedia commons
Many salmon species time their spawning migrations to summer, when river temperatures, water levels and oxygen conditions can support their eggs. After years of life in the ocean, adults swim upstream to reproduce, with some species dying soon after spawning.
Source: wikimedia commons
For many sea turtles, summer is nesting season. Females return to beaches to lay their eggs when sand conditions are suitable for incubation. Temperature is especially important because it influences the sex of the hatchlings, with warmer nests generally producing more females.
Source: wikimedia commons
Must read short stories from Dorothy Parker