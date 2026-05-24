Animals That Use Fake Eyes to Keep Predators Away

May 24, 2026
The tips of its wings resemble snake heads, helping scare away predators that might otherwise attack the moth.
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Its vivid blue spots can distract predators and help break up the animal’s outline on the ocean floor.
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Some caterpillars inflate parts of their bodies to reveal fake snake like eyes when threatened by predators.
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This snake spreads its neck and displays dramatic markings that imitate the appearance of a dangerous cobra.
Source: wikipedia
This reef fish has a fake eye spot near its tail that confuses predators about which direction it is swimming.
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Named for its giant owl-shaped eye spots, this butterfly uses its wings to mimic the face of a much larger animal.
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Its wings display large eye like patterns that suddenly flash open to startle birds and predators.
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Pygmy owls have dark markings on the back of their heads that resemble eyes, discouraging attacks from behind.
Source: unsplash
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