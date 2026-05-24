May 24, 2026

Animals That Use Fake Eyes to Keep Predators Away

Aanya Mehta

Atlas Moth

The tips of its wings resemble snake heads, helping scare away predators that might otherwise attack the moth.

Source: unsplash

Blue-spotted Stingray

Its vivid blue spots can distract predators and help break up the animal’s outline on the ocean floor.

Source: unsplash

Caterpillar

Some caterpillars inflate parts of their bodies to reveal fake snake like eyes when threatened by predators.

Source: unsplash

False Cobra

This snake spreads its neck and displays dramatic markings that imitate the appearance of a dangerous cobra.

Source: wikipedia

Four-eyed Butterflyfish

This reef fish has a fake eye spot near its tail that confuses predators about which direction it is swimming.

Source: unsplash

Owl Butterfly

Named for its giant owl-shaped eye spots, this butterfly uses its wings to mimic the face of a much larger animal.

Source: unsplash

Peacock Butterfly

Its wings display large eye like patterns that suddenly flash open to startle birds and predators.

Source: unsplash

Pygmy Owl

Pygmy owls have dark markings on the back of their heads that resemble eyes, discouraging attacks from behind.

Source: unsplash

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