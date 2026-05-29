May 29, 2026

Animals that stay cool in scorching heat

Aanya Mehta

African Penguin

These penguins use special pink glands above their eyes to release excess body heat during warmer weather.

Source: wikimedia commons

Camel

Camels can tolerate major body temperature changes, conserve water, and survive intense desert heat for long periods without overheating.

Source: wikimedia commons

Elephant

Elephants cool themselves by flapping their massive ears, spraying water and mud on their bodies, and resting in shade during peak heat.

Source: wikimedia commons

Fennec Fox

Its oversized ears help release body heat efficiently, while its nocturnal lifestyle allows it to avoid the hottest desert temperatures.

Source: wikimedia commons

Hippopotamus

Hippos spend most of the day submerged in water or mud to protect their sensitive skin from intense sunlight and heat.

Source: wikimedia commons

Kangaroo

Kangaroos lick their forearms, where blood vessels lie close to the skin, helping reduce body temperature through evaporation.

Source: wikimedia commons

Meerkat

Meerkats avoid extreme daytime heat by staying in underground burrows that remain much cooler than the desert surface.

Source: wikimedia commons

Saharan Silver Ant

One of the world’s most heat-resistant creatures, this tiny ant survives desert temperatures by moving rapidly and reflecting sunlight with its silvery body hairs.

Source: wikimedia commons

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