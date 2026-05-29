Animals that stay cool in scorching heat

May 29, 2026
These penguins use special pink glands above their eyes to release excess body heat during warmer weather.
Source: wikimedia commons
Camels can tolerate major body temperature changes, conserve water, and survive intense desert heat for long periods without overheating.
Source: wikimedia commons
Elephants cool themselves by flapping their massive ears, spraying water and mud on their bodies, and resting in shade during peak heat.
Source: wikimedia commons
Its oversized ears help release body heat efficiently, while its nocturnal lifestyle allows it to avoid the hottest desert temperatures.
Source: wikimedia commons
Hippos spend most of the day submerged in water or mud to protect their sensitive skin from intense sunlight and heat.
Source: wikimedia commons
Kangaroos lick their forearms, where blood vessels lie close to the skin, helping reduce body temperature through evaporation.
Source: wikimedia commons
Meerkats avoid extreme daytime heat by staying in underground burrows that remain much cooler than the desert surface.
Source: wikimedia commons
One of the world’s most heat-resistant creatures, this tiny ant survives desert temperatures by moving rapidly and reflecting sunlight with its silvery body hairs.
Source: wikimedia commons
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