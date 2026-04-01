Animals that recently became extinct

Apr 01, 2026
Declared functionally extinct in 2002, this freshwater dolphin vanished due to pollution, boat traffic, and habitat degradation.
Source: wikipedia
The first mammal believed to go extinct due to climate change, declared extinct in 2019 after rising sea levels destroyed its habitat.
Source: wikipedia
Declared extinct in 2022, this giant river fish disappeared due to overfishing and dam construction in China.
Source: wikipedia
This tiny bat was declared extinct in 2017 after rapid population decline caused by invasive species.
Source: wikipedia
The last known individual, “Lonesome George,” died in 2012, marking the extinction of this Galápagos species.
Source: wikipedia
A rare Hawaiian bird declared extinct in 2019, mainly due to habitat loss and disease.
Source: wikipedia
Declared extinct in the wild in 2019, this bright blue parrot once lived in Brazil. Habitat destruction and illegal trade led to its disappearance.
Source: wikipedia
Officially declared extinct in 2011, largely due to poaching for its horn.
Source: wikipedia
A curated reading list for flower lovers