Apr 01, 2026

Animals that recently became extinct

Aanya Mehta

Baiji Dolphin

Declared functionally extinct in 2002, this freshwater dolphin vanished due to pollution, boat traffic, and habitat degradation.

Source: wikipedia

Bramble Cay Melomys

The first mammal believed to go extinct due to climate change, declared extinct in 2019 after rising sea levels destroyed its habitat.

Source: wikipedia

Chinese Paddlefish

Declared extinct in 2022, this giant river fish disappeared due to overfishing and dam construction in China.

Source: wikipedia

Christmas Island Pipistrelle

This tiny bat was declared extinct in 2017 after rapid population decline caused by invasive species.

Source: wikipedia

Pinta Island Tortoise

The last known individual, “Lonesome George,” died in 2012, marking the extinction of this Galápagos species.

Source: wikipedia

Po’ouli

A rare Hawaiian bird declared extinct in 2019, mainly due to habitat loss and disease.

Source: wikipedia

Spix’s Macaw

Declared extinct in the wild in 2019, this bright blue parrot once lived in Brazil. Habitat destruction and illegal trade led to its disappearance.

Source: wikipedia

Western Black Rhinoceros

Officially declared extinct in 2011, largely due to poaching for its horn.

Source: wikipedia

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