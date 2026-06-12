Animals Frequently Found in Summer

Jun 12, 2026
Summer is peak butterfly season, with colourful species fluttering through gardens, meadows, and parks in search of nectar-rich flowers.
Source: unsplash
Famous for their loud buzzing calls, cicadas are one of the most recognisable sounds of summer in many parts of the world.
Source: unsplash
Often seen skimming over ponds and lakes, dragonflies thrive in warm weather and are among nature's most skilled aerial hunters.
Source: unsplash
These bioluminescent insects light up summer evenings with their magical flashes, particularly in humid and wooded regions.
Source: unsplash
Busy pollinating flowers throughout the summer, honey bees play a crucial role in ecosystems and agriculture alike.
Source: unsplash
Known for their rapid wingbeats and vibrant colors, hummingbirds are frequent visitors to flowering plants during the warmer months.
Source: unsplash
These beloved spotted beetles become especially active in summer and are valued for helping control garden pests such as aphids.
Source: unsplash
Many sea turtle species come ashore during summer to nest, making this an important season for conservation efforts along coastlines.
Source: unsplash
Where to Start with Jack Kerouac: 7 Must-Read Books