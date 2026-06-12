Jun 12, 2026

Animals Frequently Found in Summer

Aanya Mehta

Butterfly

Summer is peak butterfly season, with colourful species fluttering through gardens, meadows, and parks in search of nectar-rich flowers.

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Cicada

Famous for their loud buzzing calls, cicadas are one of the most recognisable sounds of summer in many parts of the world.

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Dragonfly

Often seen skimming over ponds and lakes, dragonflies thrive in warm weather and are among nature's most skilled aerial hunters.

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Firefly

These bioluminescent insects light up summer evenings with their magical flashes, particularly in humid and wooded regions.

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Honey Bee

Busy pollinating flowers throughout the summer, honey bees play a crucial role in ecosystems and agriculture alike.

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Hummingbird

Known for their rapid wingbeats and vibrant colors, hummingbirds are frequent visitors to flowering plants during the warmer months.

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Ladybug

These beloved spotted beetles become especially active in summer and are valued for helping control garden pests such as aphids.

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Sea Turtle

Many sea turtle species come ashore during summer to nest, making this an important season for conservation efforts along coastlines.

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