Animals that are attracted to cow dung

Sep 10, 2026
Cattle egrets frequently follow grazing cattle because the animals disturb insects and other small prey. Fresh dung can also attract insects, creating another feeding opportunity for these opportunistic birds as they forage around livestock.
Source: wikimedia commons
Earthworms can be attracted to soil enriched with decomposing cattle manure because it provides organic matter and improves the conditions for soil life. As they process the material, they help break it down and return nutrients to the soil, making cow dung part of a larger nutrient cycle.
Source: wikimedia commons
Fresh cow dung can attract houseflies and related fly species looking for suitable places to feed and reproduce. Their larvae, commonly called maggots, can develop in manure and other decomposing organic matter before emerging as adults.
Source: wikimedia commons
Crows and other opportunistic birds may investigate cow dung for insects, larvae and other edible material. They can also exploit the insects attracted to manure, turning a cow pat into a temporary feeding ground.
Source: wikimedia commons
Mynas and other insect-eating birds may gather around cattle and freshly deposited dung because it attracts insects. They are often seen foraging around livestock, picking up flies, beetles and other small creatures disturbed by grazing animals or manure.
Source: wikimedia commons
Dung beetles are perhaps the most famous cow-dung visitors. They use dung as food and also roll or bury portions of it to create underground chambers where they lay their eggs. A single dung pat can therefore become both a meal and a nursery.
Source: wikimedia commons
Tiny dung-dwelling mites are among the less noticeable organisms living in manure. Some species feed on fungi, microorganisms or decaying organic matter, while others prey on smaller organisms. A cow pat can therefore support a surprisingly complex microscopic community.
Source: wikimedia commons
Dung flies are strongly attracted to fresh animal manure, where adults feed and females lay their eggs. Their larvae develop in dung and feed on the organic material and microorganisms found there, making cow pats an important part of their life cycle.
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