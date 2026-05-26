Animal Superpowers You Didn't Know About

May 26, 2026
Arctic terns make one of the longest migrations on Earth, travelling from the Arctic to Antarctica and back every year.
Source: wikimedia commons
Axolotls can regenerate entire limbs, parts of their heart, spinal cord, and even sections of their brain without major scarring.
Source: wikimedia commons
Electric eels generate powerful electric shocks used for hunting, self defence, and navigation underwater.
Source: wikimedia commons
Geckos can walk upside down on smooth surfaces thanks to microscopic hairs on their feet that create powerful molecular attraction.
Source: wikimedia commons
This tiny sea creature delivers one of the fastest punches in the animal kingdom and can even see colours invisible to humans.
Source: wikimedia commons
Octopuses can rapidly change colour and texture to camouflage themselves while also squeezing through incredibly tiny spaces.
Source: wikimedia commons
This shrimp creates a bubble shockwave so powerful that it briefly reaches temperatures nearly as hot as the sun’s surface.
Source: wikimedia commons
Also called water bears, tardigrades can survive extreme cold, radiation, dehydration, deep space conditions, and intense pressure.
Source: wikimedia commons
8 Indian Action Thriller Books to Read After Dhurandhar