May 26, 2026

Animal Superpowers You Didn't Know About

Aanya Mehta

Arctic Tern

Arctic terns make one of the longest migrations on Earth, travelling from the Arctic to Antarctica and back every year.

Source: wikimedia commons

Axolotl

Axolotls can regenerate entire limbs, parts of their heart, spinal cord, and even sections of their brain without major scarring.

Source: wikimedia commons

Electric Eel

Electric eels generate powerful electric shocks used for hunting, self defence, and navigation underwater.

Source: wikimedia commons

Gecko

Geckos can walk upside down on smooth surfaces thanks to microscopic hairs on their feet that create powerful molecular attraction.

Source: wikimedia commons

Mantis Shrimp

This tiny sea creature delivers one of the fastest punches in the animal kingdom and can even see colours invisible to humans.

Source: wikimedia commons

Octopus

Octopuses can rapidly change colour and texture to camouflage themselves while also squeezing through incredibly tiny spaces.

Source: wikimedia commons

Pistol Shrimp

This shrimp creates a bubble shockwave so powerful that it briefly reaches temperatures nearly as hot as the sun’s surface.

Source: wikimedia commons

Tardigrade

Also called water bears, tardigrades can survive extreme cold, radiation, dehydration, deep space conditions, and intense pressure.

Source: wikimedia commons

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