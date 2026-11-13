The animal kingdom's most unusual mating rituals

Nov 13, 2026
In deep sea anglerfish, tiny males bite onto much larger females and fuse with their bodies. Over time, the male loses most of his organs and survives as a permanent sperm producing appendage.
Source: wikimedia commons
Male bowerbirds construct elaborate structures called bowers and decorate them with colorful objects such as flowers, shells, berries, and even bits of plastic to attract mates.
Source: wikimedia commons
Some hermaphroditic flatworms engage in a bizarre behaviour called penis fencing, where each individual tries to inseminate the other while avoiding being fertilized themselves.
Source: wikimedia commons
For male honeybees, mating is a one time event. During reproduction, the drone's reproductive organs detach, causing the male to die shortly afterward, making it one of nature's most extreme reproductive sacrifices.
Source: wikimedia commons
Male nursery web spiders present females with prey wrapped in silk before mating. A larger, more appealing gift can improve a male's chances of reproductive success.
Source: wikimedia commons
Female praying mantises are notorious for occasionally consuming males during or after mating. While not universal, this behaviour may provide nutrients that help support egg production.
Source: wikimedia commons
After emerging from hibernation, dozens or even hundreds of male garter snakes may swarm around a single female, creating a writhing mass known as a mating ball.
Source: wikimedia commons
Unlike most animals, it is the male seahorse that carries the developing embryos. Females deposit eggs into a special brood pouch, where the male fertilizes and incubates them until birth.
Source: wikimedia commons
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