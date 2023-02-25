Punjab radical leader's aide walks out of jail

Lovepreet Singh, accused of kidnapping and assault, has walked out of jail 

Lovepreet alias Toofan, a preacher and farmer, has been vocal on Sikh issues 

He was released after 'Waris Punjab De' supporters clashed with police

Members of the outfit, wielding swords and guns, had demanded his release

The outfit is headed by radical preacher Amritpal Singh

Amritpal is on security radar; central agencies have prepared a dossier on him

Amritpal is openly pushing the separatist idea of Khalistan

