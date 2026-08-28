Aug 28, 2026

Ali Smith books you should read

Aanya Mehta

Autumn

The first in Smith’s acclaimed Seasonal Quartet, Autumn reflects on aging, memory, art, and the emotional landscape of post Brexit Britain.

Source: amazon.in

Free Love and Other Stories

Smith’s early short stories showcase her signature wit, emotional precision, and playful experimentation with form and perspective.

Source: amazon.in

How to Be Both

A formally innovative novel that can be read in two different orders, this book connects a Renaissance artist with a modern teenager through themes of art, gender, and time.

Source: amazon.in

Spring

One of Smith’s most hopeful works, Spring explores immigration, compassion, and unexpected human kindness in contemporary Britain.

Source: amazon.in

Summer

The final part of the Seasonal Quartet weaves together past and present, addressing climate anxiety, activism, and the possibility of renewal.

Source: amazon.in

The Accidental

A mysterious woman disrupts a dysfunctional family’s summer holiday, leading to unexpected emotional revelations and transformation.

Source: amazon.in

There But For The

A mysterious dinner guest locks himself in a spare room, sparking a story that examines isolation, community, and the strange ways lives intersect.

Source: amazon.in

Winter

A sharp yet tender story about family tensions during the holidays, blending humour, politics, and themes of truth, history, and reconciliation.

Source: amazon.in

Animals whose life cycles are shaped by summer