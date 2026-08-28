Ali Smith books you should read

Aug 28, 2026
The first in Smith’s acclaimed Seasonal Quartet, Autumn reflects on aging, memory, art, and the emotional landscape of post Brexit Britain.
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Smith’s early short stories showcase her signature wit, emotional precision, and playful experimentation with form and perspective.
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A formally innovative novel that can be read in two different orders, this book connects a Renaissance artist with a modern teenager through themes of art, gender, and time.
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One of Smith’s most hopeful works, Spring explores immigration, compassion, and unexpected human kindness in contemporary Britain.
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The final part of the Seasonal Quartet weaves together past and present, addressing climate anxiety, activism, and the possibility of renewal.
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A mysterious woman disrupts a dysfunctional family’s summer holiday, leading to unexpected emotional revelations and transformation.
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A mysterious dinner guest locks himself in a spare room, sparking a story that examines isolation, community, and the strange ways lives intersect.
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A sharp yet tender story about family tensions during the holidays, blending humour, politics, and themes of truth, history, and reconciliation.
Source: amazon.in
Animals whose life cycles are shaped by summer