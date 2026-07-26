Aldous Huxley books you need to read

Jul 26, 2026
A witty satire of London's post war intellectual circles, Antic Hay follows a group of eccentric characters navigating art, ambition, romance, and disillusionment in the aftermath of World War I.
Source: amazon.in
Huxley's best-known novel imagines a technologically advanced society where stability is maintained through genetic engineering, conditioning, and pleasure. A cornerstone of dystopian literature, it remains strikingly relevant today.
Source: amazon.in
Huxley's debut novel is a sharp social comedy set at an English country estate, where eccentric guests engage in witty conversations about literature, science, love, and the changing world.
Source: amazon.in
Blending nonlinear storytelling with philosophical reflection, the novel traces the emotional and spiritual journey of Anthony Beavis as he confronts love, loss, and the search for meaning.
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Huxley's final novel presents an idealistic counterpoint to Brave New World. Set on the fictional island of Pala, it explores a society built on mindfulness, education, ecological balance, and spiritual well-being.
Source: aamzon.in
One of Huxley's greatest achievements, this satirical novel follows a diverse cast of intellectuals, artists, and socialites in post-World War I England, examining politics, love, morality, and modern life.
Source: amazon.in
Part history and part psychological study, this gripping nonfiction book investigates the infamous 17th-century Loudun possessions in France, exploring religious hysteria, political power, and mass manipulation.
Source: amazon.in
In this influential nonfiction work, Huxley reflects on his experiences with mescaline and explores the nature of consciousness, perception, and the human mind. The book inspired generations of artists and thinkers.
Source: amazon.in
8 ghazal writers you must read