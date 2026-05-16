May 16, 2026

Adrienne Rich reads you can't miss out on

Aanya Mehta

A Change of World

Her debut collection introduced readers to Rich’s early poetic brilliance and earned praise from literary figures including W. H. Auden.

Source: amazon.in

An Atlas of the Difficult World

Rich reflects on America, injustice, and collective struggle through emotionally layered poems that remain relevant today.

Source: amazon.in

Blood, Bread, and Poetry

This essential essay collection brings together Rich’s thoughts on politics, art, feminism, and the role of poetry in society.

Source: amazon.in

Diving into the Wreck

One of Rich’s most celebrated works, this poetry collection explores feminism, identity, and self-discovery. The title poem remains a landmark in modern feminist literature.

Source: amazon.in

Leaflets

Written during a politically turbulent period, this collection captures themes of protest, war, and social change with emotional intensity.

Source: amazon.in

Of Woman Born

Part memoir and part cultural analysis, this groundbreaking work examines motherhood, female identity, and the social expectations placed on women.

Source: amazon.in

Snapshots of a Daughter-in-Law

This collection marked a turning point in Rich’s writing, introducing sharper feminist themes and a more politically conscious voice.

Source: amazon.in

The Dream of a Common Language

A powerful exploration of love, relationships, and lesbian identity, this collection became deeply influential in feminist and queer literature.

Source: amazon.in

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