Adrienne Rich reads you can't miss out on

May 16, 2026
Her debut collection introduced readers to Rich’s early poetic brilliance and earned praise from literary figures including W. H. Auden.
Source: amazon.in
Rich reflects on America, injustice, and collective struggle through emotionally layered poems that remain relevant today.
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This essential essay collection brings together Rich’s thoughts on politics, art, feminism, and the role of poetry in society.
Source: amazon.in
One of Rich’s most celebrated works, this poetry collection explores feminism, identity, and self-discovery. The title poem remains a landmark in modern feminist literature.
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Written during a politically turbulent period, this collection captures themes of protest, war, and social change with emotional intensity.
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Part memoir and part cultural analysis, this groundbreaking work examines motherhood, female identity, and the social expectations placed on women.
Source: amazon.in
This collection marked a turning point in Rich’s writing, introducing sharper feminist themes and a more politically conscious voice.
Source: amazon.in
A powerful exploration of love, relationships, and lesbian identity, this collection became deeply influential in feminist and queer literature.
Source: amazon.in
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