The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) pick Shelly Oberoi was elected as Delhi Mayor Wednesday

This came more than two months after the party won the MCD polls in December2

AAP is now faced with the task of getting an upper hand in the Standing Committee

While the mayor is the nominal head of the civic body, it is the Standing Committee which has executive powers

Six members of this committee will be elected on Wednesday by councillors

The remaining 12 will be elected by Ward Committees later

Congress councillors did not vote in the mayoral elections on Wednesday

This walkout, if adhered to in the Standing Committee polls, however, changes the AAP’s fortunes

