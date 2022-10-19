A monumental effort to save the Andean Condor

About 200 people trudged up a hill in Argentina’s southern Patagonia region yesterday to free two Andean condors that had been born in captivity
Photo: AP
One of the world's largest flying birds, the Andean Condor is classified as vulnerable to extinction by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature
Photo: AP
It has taken a three-decade-long effort under the Andean Condor Conservation Program to repopulate Patagonia’s Atlantic coast with the bird which for many locals has a spiritual resonance
Photo: AP
A Mapuche Indigenous plays a horn to start a ceremony related to the freeing of two Andean condors born in captivity almost three years prior, at the base of the Andean Condor Conservation Program in Argentina
Photo: AP
Since the conservation program started 30 years ago, 81 chicks have been born in captivity, 370 condors have been rehabilitated and 230 freed across S. America. In Pic: Luis Jacome, head of the Andean Condor Conservation Program
Photo: AP
Although the Andean condor has now made a comeback, preliminary plans to build wind farms in countries like Argentina & Chile puts at risk the efforts of all those who have worked to repopulate the Patagonia coast with the condor
Photo: AP
Youths throw Andean Condor feathers into the air symbolizing their good wishes for two newly liberated Andean condors