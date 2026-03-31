A curated reading list for flower lovers

Mar 31, 2026
By Brian Capon, an accessible introduction to plant science that deepens your appreciation for flowers.
Source: amazon.in
By Jessica Roux, a beautifully illustrated guide to the secret meanings of flowers, perfect for both reading and visual delight.
Source: amazon.in
By Clare Nolan, a practical and inspiring guide to growing and arranging seasonal flowers.
Source: amazon.in
By Lucy Hunter, a visually stunning book blending floral arrangements with nature inspired storytelling.
Source: amazon.in
By Vanessa Diffenbaugh, this novel weaves emotions and relationships through the Victorian meanings of flowers.
Source: amazon.in
By Stephen Buchmann, an engaging exploration of how flowers evolved and their relationship with pollinators.
Source: amazon.in
By Elizabeth Gilbert, a rich historical novel centred around botany, curiosity, and the natural world.
Source: amazon.in
By Delia Owens, while not solely about flowers, its lush natural descriptions and botanical elements make it perfect for nature lovers.
Source: amazon.in
Wild animals with unusual names