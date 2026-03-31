Mar 31, 2026

A curated reading list for flower lovers

Aanya Mehta

Botany for Gardeners

By Brian Capon, an accessible introduction to plant science that deepens your appreciation for flowers.

Source: amazon.in

Floriography

By Jessica Roux, a beautifully illustrated guide to the secret meanings of flowers, perfect for both reading and visual delight.

Source: amazon.in

In Bloom

By Clare Nolan, a practical and inspiring guide to growing and arranging seasonal flowers.

Source: amazon.in

The Flower Hunter

By Lucy Hunter, a visually stunning book blending floral arrangements with nature inspired storytelling.

Source: amazon.in

The Language of Flowers

By Vanessa Diffenbaugh, this novel weaves emotions and relationships through the Victorian meanings of flowers.

Source: amazon.in

The Reason for Flowers

By Stephen Buchmann, an engaging exploration of how flowers evolved and their relationship with pollinators.

Source: amazon.in

The Signature of All Things

By Elizabeth Gilbert, a rich historical novel centred around botany, curiosity, and the natural world.

Source: amazon.in

Where the Crawdads Sing

By Delia Owens, while not solely about flowers, its lush natural descriptions and botanical elements make it perfect for nature lovers.

Source: amazon.in

Wild animals with unusual names