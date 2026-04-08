8 Essential Satirical Reads for the Curious Mind

Apr 08, 2026
By John Kennedy Toole, this novel follows an eccentric protagonist navigating society with hilarious results.
Source: amazon.in
By George Orwell, this allegorical novella uses farm animals to critique political systems and power dynamics. Simple yet powerful.
Source: amazon.in
Joseph Heller presents the absurdity of war through dark humour and circular logic. A classic of satirical fiction.
Source: amazon.in
By Stella Gibbons, this witty novel parodies rural melodrama and exaggerated literary tropes.
Source: amazon.in
By Jonathan Swift, this adventure story cleverly mocks politics, society, and human nature.
Source: amazon.in
Kurt Vonnegut mixes war, time travel, and satire to highlight the absurdity of human conflict.
Source: amazon.in
Douglas Adams blends science fiction with absurd humour to satirise life, the universe, and everything.
Source: amazon.in
Paul Beatty delivers a bold, modern satire tackling race and identity with sharp humour.
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