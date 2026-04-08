Apr 08, 2026

8 Essential Satirical Reads for the Curious Mind

Aanya Mehta

A Confederacy of Dunces

By John Kennedy Toole, this novel follows an eccentric protagonist navigating society with hilarious results.

Source: amazon.in

Animal Farm

By George Orwell, this allegorical novella uses farm animals to critique political systems and power dynamics. Simple yet powerful.

Source: amazon.in

Catch-22

Joseph Heller presents the absurdity of war through dark humour and circular logic. A classic of satirical fiction.

Source: amazon.in

Cold Comfort Farm

By Stella Gibbons, this witty novel parodies rural melodrama and exaggerated literary tropes.

Source: amazon.in

Gulliver’s Travels

By Jonathan Swift, this adventure story cleverly mocks politics, society, and human nature.

Source: amazon.in

Slaughterhouse-Five

Kurt Vonnegut mixes war, time travel, and satire to highlight the absurdity of human conflict.

Source: amazon.in

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy

Douglas Adams blends science fiction with absurd humour to satirise life, the universe, and everything.

Source: amazon.in

The Sellout

Paul Beatty delivers a bold, modern satire tackling race and identity with sharp humour.

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