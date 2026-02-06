Feb 06, 2026

Beyond the Pages: 8 Essential Books to Read This Black History Month

Aanya Mehta

Beloved by Toni Morrison

A haunting, Pulitzer Prize winning novel that explores the trauma of slavery and memory through magical realism. Morrison’s prose is powerful, poetic and unforgettable.

Source: amazon.in

Between the World and Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates

Written as a letter to his son, this deeply personal book reflects on race, history and the Black body in contemporary America.

Source: amazon.in

Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi

An intergenerational novel that traces two half sisters and their descendants across centuries from Ghana to America, revealing the long shadow of slavery.

Source: amazon.in

I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou

Angelou’s lyrical memoir captures childhood trauma, racism and the power of literature and voice in shaping identity.

Source: amazon.in

Kindred by Octavia E. Butler

Blending science fiction and history, this novel forces a modern Black woman to confront the brutal realities of slavery through time travel.

Source: amazon.in

The Autobiography of Malcolm X by Malcolm X and Alex Haley

A landmark work of political thought and personal transformation, tracing Malcolm X’s life, activism and evolving views on race, identity and justice.

Source: amazon.in

The Color Purple by Alice Walker

An emotionally rich novel about resilience, sisterhood and healing, told through letters that chart a Black woman’s journey toward self-worth and freedom.

Source: amazon.in

Their Eyes Were Watching God by Zora Neale Hurston

A cornerstone of African American literature, this novel centres Black womanhood, love and self discovery in early 20th century America.

Source: amazon.in

History and Mythology’s 8 Most Powerful Snakes