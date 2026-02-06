Beyond the Pages: 8 Essential Books to Read This Black History Month

Feb 06, 2026
A haunting, Pulitzer Prize winning novel that explores the trauma of slavery and memory through magical realism. Morrison’s prose is powerful, poetic and unforgettable.
Written as a letter to his son, this deeply personal book reflects on race, history and the Black body in contemporary America.
An intergenerational novel that traces two half sisters and their descendants across centuries from Ghana to America, revealing the long shadow of slavery.
Angelou’s lyrical memoir captures childhood trauma, racism and the power of literature and voice in shaping identity.
Blending science fiction and history, this novel forces a modern Black woman to confront the brutal realities of slavery through time travel.
A landmark work of political thought and personal transformation, tracing Malcolm X’s life, activism and evolving views on race, identity and justice.
An emotionally rich novel about resilience, sisterhood and healing, told through letters that chart a Black woman’s journey toward self-worth and freedom.
A cornerstone of African American literature, this novel centres Black womanhood, love and self discovery in early 20th century America.
