May 31, 2026

8 Animals Known for Abandoning Their Loved Ones

Aanya Mehta

Common Frog

Most frog species lay hundreds of eggs in water and provide little to no parental care once spawning is complete.

Source: wikimedia commons

Cuckoo

Cuckoos famously lay their eggs in other birds’ nests, leaving unsuspecting foster parents to raise their chicks.

Source: wikimedia commons

Giant Panda

When twins are born in the wild, panda mothers often focus attention on only one cub due to survival limitations.

Source: wikimedia commons

Komodo Dragon

Komodo dragon hatchlings quickly fend for themselves because adult dragons may even prey on younger individuals.

Source: wikimedia commons

Octopus

Most octopus species live solitary lives, and males leave after mating while females die shortly after their eggs hatch.

Source: wikimedia commons

Polar Bear

While mothers care deeply for cubs early on, young polar bears are eventually forced to survive independently in harsh Arctic conditions.

Source: wikimedia commons

Sea Turtle

Female sea turtles lay eggs on beaches and leave immediately, with hatchlings surviving entirely on their own from the moment they emerge.

Source: wikimedia commons

Tiger

Adult tigers are highly solitary animals, and cubs eventually leave their mother’s territory to survive independently.

Source: wikimedia commons

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