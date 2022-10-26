A strong earthquake rocked a large swathe of the northern Philippines, injuring at least 26 people and forcing the closure of an international airport
AP Photo
Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said Tuesday night’s magnitude 6.4 quake, which was set off by movement in a local fault, was centred 9 km northwest of Lagayan town in Abra province at a depth of 11 km
Photo:Reuters
The quake was felt across a wide area of the main northern Luzon region, including in some parts of metropolitan Manila, more than 400 kilometers (248 miles) south of Abra
Photo: Reuters
At least 26 people were injured in Ilocos Norte, the home province of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., where the international airport in the capital city of Laoag was ordered to close temporarily
Photo: Reuters
In the town of La Paz in Abra, a century-old Christian church was damaged, with parts of its belfry collapsing and some walls cracked, littering the church’s grassy yard with debris, officials said
AP Photo
In Batac city, in Ilocos Norte, patients were moved out of the province’s largest hospital after parts of the ceiling in the intensive care unit fell as the building swayed
Photo: Reuters
The President said that authorities were inspecting roads and buildings, and welfare officials were providing help to affected residents in northern provinces.
Photo: Reuters
The Philippine archipelago lies on the “Pacific Ring of Fire,” a region along Pacific Ocean rim where many volcanic eruptions & earthquakes occur, making the Southeast Asian nation one of the world’s most disaster-prone
AP Photo
