World Book Fair begins in New Delhi
The New Delhi World Book Fair kicked off on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi with a rush of book lovers.
Visitors could be seen browsing through books in various stalls of the exhibit that is on till March 5, 2023 at Pragati Maidan, Mathura Road, New Delhi.
Organised by the National Book Trust India (NBT), under Ministry of Education, Government of India, the 31st edition of the exhibit celebrates the theme of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’.
Various literary and cultural activities around the theme will be organised on the sidelines during the fair days.
The fair is also expected to see panel discussions, and book launches from domestic publishers, and authors.
Notably, entry to the world book fair is free of cost for school children, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities.
Add a colourful twist to your curd rice
These quick tips will help keep strawberry legs at bay
How does alcohol affect your health
When is Holi Festival in 2023?
ALSO CHECK OUT:
Click or Scan here to read the article
View More