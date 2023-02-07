Women, commit to these 5 habits to keep yourself hale and hearty
Dr Padma Srivastava, consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Lullanagar, Pune shared five habits that can help you stay on top of your fitness game.
If you don’t get the 7-9 hours of sleep per night that the National Sleep Foundation recommends, you might have to make some changes. All you need to do is increase your bedtime by only 30 minutes every other week. You’ll sleep better, said Dr Srivastava.
Start by waking up early and taking a couple of weekly walks around your neighbourhood. Next, amp up the quantity and duration of your walks.
Women must always be aware of their breast density and talk to their healthcare professional about it as breast density affects one’s chance of developing breast cancer.
Burnout is not something you desire. Find something useless to do for an hour; avoid attempting to multitask or complete other tasks at the same time. Set a timer and do something to occupy your time while you wait.
