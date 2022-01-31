Winter tips to take care of houseplants
PEXELS
In winters, one needs to take special care of houseplants, since their growth rate slows dramatically and many go dormant, says Kapil V, the founder of Bonasila.
PEXELS
It is very important to necessitate a change in your care routine to keep them healthy. Indoor plants, unlike outdoor plants, need appropriate levels of warmth, light, water and air.
PEXELS
Moving house plants into a position where they can receive maximum sunlight is crucial as the days get shorter. Keep an eye out for chilly wind coming in through the windows.
PEXELS
Watering requirements vary from plant-to-plant, but once a fortnight or even less is said to be sufficient in winters.
PEXELS
Most house plants cannot keep up with temperature changes, which can be a problem in the winter because they will be exposed to both warmth from heat sources.
PEXELS
Our homes are often too dry and too hot for their needs and heating in the winter makes conditions even dryer. Keeping the environment humid will help keep your house plants happy.
PEXELS
An accumulation of dust on the leaves can clog their pores and invite pests. It's critical to clean them regularly, especially during winters.
PEXELS