Why you need to exercise for 40 minutes every day

Do you exercise? If yes, for how long? Merely spreading the yoga mat for 10 minutes or picking up a skipping rope for 15 minutes every day may not give you the desired health and fitness results.
According to nutritionist Nmami Agarwal, a minimum of 40 minutes of physical activity is essential every day, stating that in the first 20 minutes, the body is “just warming up”.
According to the expert, one must remember to work out “for at least 40 minutes every day at a stretch to burn the fat“.
This is especially important for people who are looking to get fit and lose weight.
Keep in mind that while exercising is important, it is also essential that you sustain it by sleeping on time every day and clocking in at least 7-8 hours of snooze time.
In addition to that, it is also essential that you eat clean and include foods in your diet that are rich in all essential nutrients.
