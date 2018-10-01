Why you need to exercise for 40 minutes every day

pexels

Do you exercise? If yes, for how long? Merely spreading the yoga mat for 10 minutes or picking up a skipping rope for 15 minutes every day may not give you the desired health and fitness results.

pexels

According to nutritionist Nmami Agarwal, a minimum of 40 minutes of physical activity is essential every day, stating that in the first 20 minutes, the body is “just warming up”.

pexels

According to the expert, one must remember to work out “for at least 40 minutes every day at a stretch to burn the fat“.

pexels

This is especially important for people who are looking to get fit and lose weight.

pexels

Keep in mind that while exercising is important, it is also essential that you sustain it by sleeping on time every day and clocking in at least 7-8 hours of snooze time.

pexels

In addition to that, it is also essential that you eat clean and include foods in your diet that are rich in all essential nutrients.

pexels

How many types of chai have you tried?

Store water in a clay pot; here’s why

Some simple tips to boost hair growth naturally

Why is your child a fussy eater?

ALSO CHECK OUT: