Why yoga should be a part of your fitness regime

Yoga not only does it help a person stay healthy; it can also enable weight loss, overall mood-boost and flexibility.

According to Amol Naikawadi, preventive healthcare specialist and joint managing director, Indus Health Plus, including yoga in the regime can have the following benefits:

Increases flexibility

When was the last time you wished you could touch your toes while bending forward? Yoga can not only improve your flexibility, but also let you perform complex asanas.

Muscle strength

Yoga could strengthen weak muscles. It helps in preventing muscle strain by toning the muscles.

Increased metabolism

Yoga keeps your body healthy. Your body's metabolism is improved, and you feel better; it motivates you to eat well, too.

Posture

Working long hours at a desk can cause a lot of strain on your spine. Practising certain yoga asanas could help you improve your posture and prevent pain in the neck and lower back.

