Why wearing multiple layers of clothes is better than a single thick coat?

Did you know that it is recommended to wear multiple layers of clothes instead of a single thick layer during harsh winter?

We reached out to experts who shared why is it so. “When it’s cold outside, wearing several layers of clothes enables you to modify your insulation in response to the surroundings," Dr RR Dutta, HOD, Internal Medicine, Paras Hospitals, Gurugram said.

He added that the number of clothes we wear affects our body temperature more than their thickness.

Wearing several layers, for instance, enables you to take off one when working in a warm space and then re-wear it before going outside. Additionally, doing hard labour might make you overheat, so wearing numerous layers enables you to customise your attire for the task at hand. 

Multiple layers can prevent moisture from building up, whether it comes from sweat on the inside or rain or snow on the outside.

Agreeing, Dr Vighnesh Naidu Y, Consultant Physician, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, said that layered clothing works well for colder weather as one can add or remove layers to avoid sweating.

