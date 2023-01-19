Why wearing multiple layers of clothes is better than a single thick coat?

We reached out to experts who shared why is it so. “When it’s cold outside, wearing several layers of clothes enables you to modify your insulation in response to the surroundings," Dr RR Dutta, HOD, Internal Medicine, Paras Hospitals, Gurugram said.
Wearing several layers, for instance, enables you to take off one when working in a warm space and then re-wear it before going outside. Additionally, doing hard labour might make you overheat, so wearing numerous layers enables you to customise your attire for the task at hand.
Agreeing, Dr Vighnesh Naidu Y, Consultant Physician, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, said that layered clothing works well for colder weather as one can add or remove layers to avoid sweating.