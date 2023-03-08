Why Toblerone will drop its iconic logo?

The distinct triangular-shaped Toblerone chocolate is all set for a packaging makeover.
The brand is set to lose the iconic Matterhorn mountain logo from its cover.
The reason being given is that the production of some of the chocolate is moving from Switzerland to Slovakia, indicating that the Alpine peak can no longer be used.
Swiss newspaper Aargauer Zeitung reported that Mondelez International Inc is changing the design of the cardboard wrapper so as not to violate the ‘Swissness Act’.
The Act states that foods using Swiss national symbols or claiming to be “Swiss made” must have at least 80 per cent of the product’s raw materials from Switzerland and 100 per cent for milk and dairy products.
While essential work to produce a Swiss-made product must also take place in Switzerland, exceptions are only made in the case of raw materials not found in Switzerland, such as cocoa.