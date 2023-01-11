Why do you fail to lose weight 

According to Rajani Barnwal, Nutritionist, we all make same mistakes again & again which leads us to failure in our weightloss journey.
Skipping meals not only slows down your metabolism but it also makes you much more likely to snacking & overeating later.
Liquids like sodas, packed fruit juices & beverages contains higher amount of calories as compared to solid food & they do not make you feel satiated.
Calories from Liquids quickly get digested & the body absorbs high amount of calories easily, thereby failing to lose weight.
In market, lots of products are sold as being healthy like protein bars, fruit juices, low carb or low fat foods but are packed with unhealthy ingredients like saturated fats, loaded with sugar & other additives to improve their taste.
Weighing everyday leads to frustration. The actual numbers on the weighing scale differs by different reasons from day to day. When we don't see desired results we might get discouraged & start binge eating.