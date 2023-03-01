Why banning straws is not good?

This month, Victoria became the latest Australian state to ban single-use plastics, including straws. While this is a win for the environment and marine life, it will come at a price for social inclusion.
Disposable straws enable many people to safely enjoy drinks without prior planning or assistance. Sustainable alternatives to plastic are available, but these options are often unsafe or unusable for consumers with complex medical needs.
And while the new ban makes exceptions for people with medical requirements to purchase plastic straws, these items will no longer be accessible at supermarkets, bars, or restaurants without staff assistance.
The ban also lacks measures to guarantee continued availability of plastic straws at these venues for people who need them.
Input from the disability community could help Australia wage an effective war against single-use plastics and combat discrimination in the process.
Doing away with straws won’t be a big deal for lots of people – but the ban will create new barriers to inclusion for people with disability.
