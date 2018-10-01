When can women start with prenatal yoga?

pexels
Ahead of International Day of Yoga, a prenatal yoga survey conducted amongst 6,000 expecting and new mothers revealed that 91 per cent said that prenatal exercise is healthy during pregnancy.
Despite its proven benefits, The Prenatal Yoga Survey conducted by Mylo, a full-stack D2C platform for expecting and new mothers revealed that only seven per cent actually practiced it.
The survey also mentioned that lack of time followed by lack of awareness and the fear that prenatal yoga might be harmful to the baby, are the key barriers to practicing yoga.
Dr Swati Gaikwad, consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospital, Pune said that prenatal yoga "only concentrates on positions that are specially meant for pregnant women".
"It includes breathing, and strengthening moves that help one prepare for labour, and can be done right from the second trimester”, the expert said
“It will keep your body supple during pregnancy," Dr Gaikwad added.
