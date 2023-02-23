What nails tell about your health
According to Dr Nitika Kohli, ayurveda doctor, chronic diseases like congestive heart failure, chronic bronchitis or vascular diseases can also be spotted by reading your nails carefully.
Clubbed nails:
They may occur in tuberculosis, pneumonia, chronic bronchitis, congestive heart failure or mitral stenosis.
Nail biting:
This is typically a symptom of high anxiety, worry or fear; all of which are vata imbalances in the nervous system.
Pale nails:
It typically show anemia (low blood cells) in the system. This can be due to excessive blood loss (heavy menstruation or injury), an iron, folate or B12 deficiency.
White spots:
It is just a one-time occurrence, it may just be due to a trauma to that part of nail.
This maybe due to poor diet or could be the result of malabsorption.
