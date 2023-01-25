What is Veganurary all about?

The movement, which encourages people to follow a vegan lifestyle, started in 2014 and has grown rapidly since, with 629,000 people from 228 countries taking part in 2022.
When it comes to internet searches, figures for 2020 show that the UK had the most Google searches for veganism in the world. In 2019, there were 600,000 vegans in the UK.
And, according to the Vegan Society, this number is expected to continue to rise with vegans and vegetarians predicted to make up a quarter of the British population by 2025.
Vegetarianism was practised as early as the 5th century BC in India, and it is strongly linked with a number of religious traditions worldwide, such as Hinduism, Jainism, Buddhism and Sikhism.