What is the safest seat on an airplane?
When you book a flight, do you wonder which seat will protect you the most in an emergency? Probably not.
Most people reserve seats for comfort, such as legroom, convenience, or easy access to the toilet.
Frequent flyers sometimes reserve their seat as close as possible to the front of the plane to be able to disembark more quickly.
We rarely book a flight expecting to get one of the middle seats in the last row.
Well, guess what? These seats are statistically the safest on an airplane.
However, there’s really no need to worry about safety when boarding a commercial flight.
