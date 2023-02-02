What is hyposalivation?

Often, you may feel your mouth to be dry, a condition that can happen due to several reasons with less production of saliva usually being the main one.
Scientifically known as hyposalivation, dry mouth condition, according to Dr Dimple Jangda, an Ayurveda expert, occurs when the salivary glands in the mouth fail to produce enough saliva to keep the mouth wet.
Healthline.com describes saliva to be a major defense mechanism that helps the body maintain good dental health, protecting the mouth from gum disease and tooth decay.
It adds that while dry mouth isn’t a serious medical condition on its own, it can sometimes be a symptom of another underlying condition that requires treatment.
Agreeing, Dr Jangda informs that “while dehydration, mouth breathing, smoking, and old age are all prevalent causes, it can also be a side effect of certain medications or indicate an underlying medical condition.”
Dry mouth is characterised by symptoms such as a dry sensation in the mouth, a hoarse throat, trouble swallowing or speaking, a white tongue, headaches, and foul breath.