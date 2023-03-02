What is eco-ablism?

The war on straws, and its outsized impact on people with disability, exemplifies a broader phenomenon known as “eco-ablism”.
Eco-ablism arises when environmental policy, design, or campaigns discriminate against people with disability.
It’s also seen when products like straws, disposable wipes, and pre-cut vegetables are publicly vilified, despite being critical to the health and independence of many consumers.
People with disability are not opposed to sustainability. In fact, a 2021 UK survey revealed 93% of respondents with disability were committed to minimising their environmental impacts in the home.
But 17% weren’t able to make sustainable consumer choices due to poor accessibility.
The disability community is resourceful and tenacious in the face of adversity. This makes it a powerful ally and design leader in environmental causes. Inclusive environmentalism harnesses this strength, driving sustainable innovation through collaboration and co-design.
Add a colourful twist to your curd rice
These quick tips will help keep strawberry legs at bay