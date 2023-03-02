Want a better relationship with your partner? Here’s what you need to do

Developing daily habits that focus on strengthening your romantic relationship can help maintain a strong and healthy bond with your partner. Here are some habits shared by Irfan Fayaz, Doctoral Research Fellow at Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences, that can prove to be beneficial for your relationship.

Make time for each other: Carve out dedicated time to spend with your partner daily, even if it’s just for a few minutes.

Show appreciation: Express gratitude and appreciation for your partner’s efforts and contributions to the relationship. This could be as simple as saying “thank you” or “I love you.”

Communicate regularly: Practise open and honest communication on a regular basis, sharing your thoughts, feelings, and needs with each other.

Practice active listening: Listen attentively to your partner and try to understand their perspective, without interrupting or judging.

Show physical affection: Physical touch, such as hugging, kissing, or holding hands, can help strengthen the emotional bond between partners.

