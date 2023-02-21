Virat Kohli reveals "lesser-known" facts about himself
Cricketer Virat Kohli recently posted a video on Instagram, in which he was seen revealing some “lesser-known” facts about himself. A few of them are as follows:
Q. Weirdest thing he has ever eaten.
A. The weirdest thing I have ever eaten is some kind of insect, I think in Malaysia, by mistake. I didn’t know what it was. It was fried and I just had it and I hated it.
Q. Qne thing he will never eat.
A. Now that I am a vegetarian, it’s karela (bitter gourd). I hate karelas.
Q. What according to him is never stylish?
A. One thing that’s never stylish is being rude to elders.
Q. What is his worst fashion faux pas?
A. I think I am not comfortable with dressing up with anything that’s over-the-top anymore.
Q. Whhat is the one sport he's afraid to try?
A. One sport I am afraid to try is mixed martial arts, UFC.
