Virat Kohli reveals "lesser-known" facts about himself

Cricketer Virat Kohli recently posted a video on Instagram, in which he was seen revealing some “lesser-known” facts about himself. A few of them are as follows:

Q. Weirdest thing he has ever eaten. A. The weirdest thing I have ever eaten is some kind of insect, I think in Malaysia, by mistake. I didn’t know what it was. It was fried and I just had it and I hated it.

Q. Qne thing he will never eat. A. Now that I am a vegetarian, it’s karela (bitter gourd). I hate karelas.

Q. What according to him is never stylish? A. One thing that’s never stylish is being rude to elders.

Q. What is his worst fashion faux pas? A.  I think I am not comfortable with dressing up with anything that’s over-the-top anymore.

Q. Whhat is the one sport he's afraid to try? A. One sport I am afraid to try is mixed martial arts, UFC.

