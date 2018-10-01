Understanding the practice of earthing

pexels
It is a well-known fact that the environment and human beings are closely interconnected, with each having a significant impact on the other.
However, many overlook the fact that nature can be surprisingly beneficial for overall health, preventing a host of physical and mental ailments.
One such technique of reconnecting yourself to the environment for maximum health benefits is earthing or grounding-- walking barefoot on any natural surface.
The process refers walking barefoot outside or sitting, working, or sleeping indoors connected to conductive systems that transfer the Earth's electrons from the ground into the body.
"Take out 20-30 minutes from your routine and practice earthing. It will bring about a super calming change in your body, mind and soul," nutritionist Prachi Shah said about the practice.
According to a study titled Earthing: Health Implications of Reconnecting the Human Body to the Earth's Surface Electrons, earthing helps in better sleep and reduces pain.