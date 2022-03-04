Uncombable hair syndrome: A rare genetic condition
It is a rare genetic condition that affects children from the age of three months to 12 years and makes it dry and frizzy, often making it difficult to comb, according to Dr Rinky Kapoor, consultant dermatologist.
It is commonly known as spun glass hair, Pili trianguli et canaliculi, and Cheveux incoiffables.
Here’s what the condition means, and some measures to control it, as suggested by Dr Kapoor.
UHS changes the appearance of hair to light, silver coloured or blonde and gives it a curly woolly appearance that looks unkempt and protruding from the scalp in all directions.
To manage this condition, you need to be gentle with hair and that means following a few extra steps of precaution everyday.
Using soft brushes to gently detangle hair and avoid hair treatments such as perming, harsh colourings, hair relaxers etc.
Refrain from trying to comb the hair harshly and avoid blow drying in an attempt to tame hair.