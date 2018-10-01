Ukrainian photographer creates stark graduation portraits in Chernihiv ruins

Reuters

Students pose near a damaged building for a high school graduation photoshoot in Chernihiv.

Reuters

Students pose in a damaged building for a high school graduation photoshoot in Chernihiv.

Reuters

Students pose in front of a damaged window for a high school graduation photoshoot, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues.

Reuters

Senyk's photographs show school students embracing next to mangled metal and posing on a tank as they don graduation sashes.

Reuters

Students pose inside a room in a damaged building for a high school graduation photoshoot in Chernihiv.

Reuters

Students pose outside a damaged building in Chernihiv.

Reuters

