Twinkle Khanna shares tips to revamp your guest room
While buying furniture for the room, make sure you keep the accurate measurements handy, Twinkle suggested.
The first thing she advised purchasing was
a sofa-cum-bed. “This is a smart investment for Indian homes that don’t have a lot of space,” she said.
“To introduce colour and texture, you can add lots of cushions and throws. Remember to stick to the same colour palette throughout the room,” Twinkle suggested.
You can also add a couple of side tables and mount some showpieces on top of them.
"A secret tip that most interior designers love is layering textures,” Twinkle revealed.
Hammer some nails on the wall to hang art.
Adding a scented candle is the easiest way to make a space feel truly luxurious.
