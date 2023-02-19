Tulip Festival at India Gate
A tulip festival was organised on the lawns of India Gate in Shanti Path, New Delhi.
This festival is a part of plans made by New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) during India‘s G20 presidency, according to an official.
Among other activities, a mini marathon and a food festival will also be organised by NDMC.
The objective of the flower festival is to display the vibrancy of the G20 member countries and guest countries, said an NDMC official.
The civic body invited the G20 member countries and guest countries to participate in the flower festival.
Bulbs of tulips have been imported from the Netherlands and have been planted on the lawns along Shanti Path and other lawns.
