Meryl Streep’s Most Iconic Performances

Mar 16, 2026
Meryl Streep delivers an iconic performance as Miranda Priestly, the intimidating editor-in-chief of a fashion magazine. Her sharp dialogue and commanding presence made this film one of the most memorable workplace dramas in modern cinema.
Source: wikipedia
This Oscar winning film explores divorce, parenthood, and family relationships. Streep’s nuanced portrayal of Joanna Kramer helped the movie become one of the most powerful family dramas of its time.
Source: wikipedia
In this joyful musical based on songs by ABBA, Streep plays Donna, a free-spirited mother living on a Greek island. The film is filled with catchy music, romance, and vibrant Mediterranean scenery.
Source: wikipedia
Set in colonial era Kenya, this sweeping romance tells the story of Danish writer Karen Blixen and her life on an African coffee plantation.
Source: wikipedia
Often considered one of Streep’s greatest performances, this emotional drama tells the heartbreaking story of Sophie, a Polish immigrant haunted by her past during World War II.
Source: wikipedia
Streep transforms into legendary chef Julia Child in this delightful film about cooking, ambition, and following your passion.
Source: wikipedia
In this touching romantic drama directed by and co-starring Clint Eastwood, Meryl Streep plays Francesca, an Italian war bride living a quiet life in rural Iowa. Her deeply emotional performance captures a brief but life-changing love story, making it one of her most heartfelt roles.
Source: wikipedia
In this powerful biopic, Streep portrays Margaret Thatcher. Her performance earned her an Academy Award for Best Actress.
Source: wikipedia
Fresh Sounds: New Female Artists to Add to Your Playlist This March