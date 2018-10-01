In Egypt, a car collector with more than 250 vintage, antique cars
(Photo/Amr Nabil)
Mohamed Wahdan is one of the world's top antique car collectors.
(Photo/Amr Nabil)
The 52 years old businessman Mohamed Wahdan managed to collect a fleet of more than 250 vintage, antique and classic cars.
(Photo/Amr Nabil)
Mohamed Wahden drives a 1948 Chrysler in Obour city, near Cairo, Egypt,
(Photo/Amr Nabil)
Mohamed Wahdan talks to people about his 1924 Ford T at a public show in Cairo, Egypt, Saturday, March 19, 2022.
(Photo/Amr Nabil)
Mohamed Wahdan during a classic car show in Cairo.
(Photo/Amr Nabil)
Classic cars enthusiast Carine Sherif poses in front of a 1924 Ford T owned by Egyptian collector Mohamed Wahdan
(Photo/Amr Nabil)
Mohamed Wahdan is reflected on the mirror of a 1924 Ford T at a public show in Cairo.
(Photo/Amr Nabil)