Tips to slow down
According to Dr Dixa Bhavsar Savaliya, Ayurveda doctor, there are some tips to make your fast paced life slowdown in order to attain peace.
Begin and end your day with gratitude: It releases happy hormones in your body and keeps you happy throughout the day.
Take 5 deep breathes whenever you feel overwhelmed: It reduces excess cortisol (stress hormone).
Spend 30 mins in nature daily: Helps you stay positive and energetic. Also aligns your biological clock with the circadian rhythm.
Choose herbal teas over caffeinated: Caffeinated drinks increases vata dosha in mind & body.
Read a peaceful book at bedtime: It provides you peace and content after a busy day.
Add a colourful twist to your curd rice
These quick tips will help keep strawberry legs at bay
How does alcohol affect your health
Horoscope for January 20, 2023
ALSO CHECK OUT:
Click or Scan here
to read the article
View More