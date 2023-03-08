Tips for hosting a Holi party

Prepare a guest list and send custom invites
Make a guest list depending on how grand or intimate you want your party to be. Next, send fun party invites to your guests along with a packet of assorted gift items.
Dress code
White outfits are the ultimate choice for Holi. So, ask your guests to wear traditional white attire styled with a pop of colour.
Set the ambience
Simple items like bright-hued balloons, colourful table settings and beautiful flower arrangements can instantly light up the room. Play some lively music as well.
A finger-licking menu
Most people prefer having chaat during the festivity, so keep gol gappas, pav bhaji, aloo tikki and all the essential street food items ready.
Arrange fun games
To take your party up a few notches, arrange for games to allow your guests to have fun. You can also hold exciting icebreaker sessions to lighten up the atmosphere.