This AI tool for breast cancer can tell you if you need chemotherapy or not

If breast cancer patients had a simple tool to tell them if they needed chemotherapy or not, it would help them save money and time. A UK-based Indian origin scientist, Dr Hemmel Amrania, and his team have made their lives a little easier with their latest invention.

It’s a rapid screening system designed to prevent breast cancer patients from undergoing unnecessary chemotherapy.

The tech-aided detection kit has been developed by a medical firm called Digistain at London’s Imperial College and Cancer Research Centre under the guidance of pathologists and with inputs from around 1,500 oncologists. 

It has been successfully trialled at Nottingham University Hospital and London’s Charing Cross Hospital. In India, the Apollo group is testing it for wider use.

According to Dr Hemmel Amrania, a clinical scientist specialising in pathology, researcher at Imperial College, London, and a founder at Y Combinator, the current methods of testing are slow and expensive.

The new technology uses mid-infrared imaging to map the fractional concentration of nucleic acids, or the nuclear-to-cytoplasmic chemical ratio (NCR), across an unstained biopsy section. It allows a quantitative Digistain index (DI) score, corresponding to the NCR, to be extracted from an objective physical measurement of a cancer. 

