This AI tool for breast cancer can tell you if you need chemotherapy or not

If breast cancer patients had a simple tool to tell them if they needed chemotherapy or not, it would help them save money and time. A UK-based Indian origin scientist, Dr Hemmel Amrania, and his team have made their lives a little easier with their latest invention.
The tech-aided detection kit has been developed by a medical firm called Digistain at London’s Imperial College and Cancer Research Centre under the guidance of pathologists and with inputs from around 1,500 oncologists.
The new technology uses mid-infrared imaging to map the fractional concentration of nucleic acids, or the nuclear-to-cytoplasmic chemical ratio (NCR), across an unstained biopsy section. It allows a quantitative Digistain index (DI) score, corresponding to the NCR, to be extracted from an objective physical measurement of a cancer.