These hair care habits may be aggravating your acne

Excess oil on the scalp for a prolonged period will not only make the face oily but will also aggravate dandruff -- another triggering factor for acne on the face.
Pomades are waxes or oils used in hair products for better styling. They are, however, known to cause clogging of pores leading to acne, mainly whiteheads and blackheads, especially on the forehead and temples.
RINGE LOOK/FRONT BANGS
Bang breakouts aka breakouts on your forehead due to "Front bangs" hairstyle is common, especially in teens. This is because 1) oil and hair products that accumulate on the hair can rub against the skin and block pores. hair over the forehead may trap oil produced in the skin, along with dirt and sweat, causing breakouts.
