These hair care habits may be aggravating your acne

Oiling the hair, using hairsprays, and getting a fringe haircut is something many of us have done.

But, did you know that these three habits may be aggravating your acne?

Dr Gurveen Waraich, a dermatologist, took to Instagram to share how certain haircare habits can trigger acne.

OVERNIGHT OILING:

Excess oil on the scalp for a prolonged period will not only make the face oily but will also aggravate dandruff -- another triggering factor for acne on the face.

USING HAIR SPRAYS/GELS CONTAINING POMADES

Pomades are waxes or oils used in hair products for better styling. They are, however, known to cause clogging of pores leading to acne, mainly whiteheads and blackheads, especially on the forehead and temples.

RINGE LOOK/FRONT BANGS

Bang breakouts aka breakouts on your forehead due to "Front bangs" hairstyle is common, especially in teens. This is because 1) oil and hair products that accumulate on the hair can rub against the skin and block pores. hair over the forehead may trap oil produced in the skin, along with dirt and sweat, causing breakouts.

